Bangladesh situation ‘worrying’: US

A spokesperson of the United States Department of State has described the alleged atrocities on minorities, particularly Hindus, in Bangladesh as ‘very worrying’ and stressed the need to ensure that everyone has the freedom to follow and live according to one’s religious beliefs.

Margaret MacLeod, the US State Department’s Hindi and Urdu spokesperson and Deputy Director of London International Media Hub told media persons at Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday that the US is closely monitoring all information coming in about the situation in Bangladesh. “We express our concern in discussions with all our partners, including the interim government of Bangladesh,” MacLeod maintained.

Commenting on the Israel-Hamas conflict, MacLeod said the US is advocating increasing humanitarian aid in the war-torn region during talks with its partners in Israel.

Advertisement

She stressed ensuring that the needs of the common people are fulfilled, as the danger of a shortage of basic needs is looming. She asserted that humanitarian aid must be made available to people.

Speaking about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, she averred that the US stand is that Russia has waged an “aggressive war” against Kyiv, ignoring the basic principles of the United Nations, which respects sovereignty, independence, and land borders of nations.

The US spokeswoman said the people of Ukraine should have a full say in deciding their future in the wake of war.

MacLeod was on a two-day visit to Indore, India’s cleanest city, along with Greg Pardo, spokesperson of the US Consulate General in Mumbai.