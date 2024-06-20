Bangladesh PM to arrive in Delhi on Friday for talks with Indian leaders

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be on a two-day state visit to India from Friday at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This will be the first incoming bilateral state visit of a foreign leader after the formation of the new government by Mr Modi.

During the visit, apart from holding bilateral consultations with the PM, Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to call on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to call on the Bangladesh PM.

Sheikh Hasina was among the international leaders who attended the swearing-in ceremony of Mr Modi and his Union Council of Ministers on 9 June.