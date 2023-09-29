Bandh in Karnataka today, schools, colleges shut over Cauvery water dispute

A state-wide bandh has been planned on Friday in Karnataka, two days after Bengaluru had a partial shutdown due to the Cauvery river water dispute with Tamil Nadu. The ‘Kannada Okkuta’, a conglomerate of pro-Kannada groups, called the bandh, which will last for 12 hours from 6 am to 6 pm.

In opposition to the flow of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu, a bordering state, the pro-Kannada group and farmers’ organisations have called for a state-wide bandh. To address the situation and prevent any law and order problems, the Karnataka Police have increased their presence throughout the state.

Among other locations in the state, the demonstrators plan to lead a sizable protest procession from Bengaluru’s Town Hall to Freedom Park. A pro-Kannada organisation called “Kanadda Chaluvali,” led by Vatal Nagaraj, stayed firm in their demand for a statewide bandh and threatened to disrupt major thoroughfares and airports earlier on Monday. Nagaraj continued, “We will demonstrate in front of the Raj Bhavan.”

Advertisement

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) have been put in place in the Mandya district of Karnataka due to the state-wide shutdown.

All educational institutions in the city of Bengaluru have been given the day off by the city government. In the best interests of the kids, a vacation has been proclaimed for all schools and institutions in Bengaluru city due to the declaration of the Karnataka bandh by various organisations, according to district deputy commissioner KA Dayananda.

Autorickshaw and hail-rider associations in Karnataka are reportedly supporting the bandh as well. “The Ola Uber Drivers and Owners’ Association (OUDOA) and the Autorickshaw Drivers’ Union support the bandh. Tanveer Pasha, the organization’s president, told the news agency PTI, “We will stage a rally from Nayandahalli to the Freedom Park.

All educational institutions, private cab services, shopping centres, and movie theatres are expected to be closed.

All KSRTC, BMTC, and other public transportation services, banks, and emergency services like ambulances, pharmacy vans, hospitals, and medical supply stores, will all remain operational.

Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have been at odds over the water rights to the Cauvery River for many years. The problem recently erupted after Karnataka was ordered to transfer 5000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days by the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).