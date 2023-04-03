Banarasi Langda and Paan among four new products get GI tag

Kashi has once again made its mark in the field of Geographical Indications (GI) with four of its new products coming under the GI tag, taking the total number of GI products to 22 in the Kashi region and 45 in Uttar Pradesh.

This is the result of continued efforts of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to obtain international recognition for local products. GI expert, Padma Shri Dr. Rajinikanth, said here on Monday that 11 products of the state have received GI tag this year with the help of NABARD UP and the state government, in which seven products are also included in ODOP and four products related to agriculture and horticulture, are from Kashi region.

These include Banarasi Langda Mango (GI Registration No. – 716), Ramnagar Bhanta- Brinjal (717), Banarasi Paan (730) and Adamchini Rice (715). After this, Banarasi Langra will enter the world market with the GI tag.

He said a total of 20 lakh people are involved in all the GI products of Banaras and Purvanchal and there is an annual turnover of about Rs 25,500 crores.

Dr. Rajinikanth said in collaboration with NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development) UP, GI applications were made for 20 products of UP during the difficult times of Covid, in which 11 GI tags were received after a long legal process.

He has expressed the hope that by the end of next month, the remaining nine products will also be included in the country’s intellectual property, including Banaras Lal Peda, Tirangi Barfi, Banarasi Thandai and Banaras Lal Bharwa Mirch along with Chiraigaon Gooseberry.

There have been 18 GIs in the past from Banaras and Purvanchal, including Banaras Brocade and Sarees, Handmade Bhadohi Carpets, Mirzapur Handmade Carpets, Banaras Metal Reposi Craft, Varanasi Pink Meenakari, Varanasi Wooden Lakeware and Toys, Nizamabad Black Patri, Banaras Glass Beads, Varanasi Softstone work, Ghazipur Wall Hanging, Chunar Sandstone, Chunar Glaze Patari, Gorakhpur Terracotta Craft, Banaras Zardozi, Banaras Hand Block Print, Banaras Wood Carving, Mirzapur Brass Utensil and Mau Saree.

NABARD AGM Anuj Kumar Singh congratulated all the concerned farmers and producers, FPOs as well as associated self-help groups and said that in the coming times NABARD is going to launch various schemes to take these GI products further.

There will be huge profit and financial institutions will also produce and they will provide support for marketing.

It is to be known that “Jaya Seeds Producer Company Limited” for Banarasi Langda Mango, “Kashi Vishwanath Farmers Producer Company” for Ramnagar Bhanta, “Ishani Agro Producer Company Limited” Chandauli for Adamchini rice, and “Namami” for Banarasi Paan (leaf), Gange Farmers Producer Company Limited” and Horticulture Department Varanasi had applied with the help of Human Welfare Association and NABARD, and the State Government, due to which this success was achieved. Within the next four months, more than 1000 farmers will be registered as GI authorized users in all these 4 products, so that they can use GI tag legally and in the market counterfeit products can be prevented.

A total of 7 ODOP products of Uttar Pradesh including Aligarh Lock, Hathras Hing, Muzaffarnagar Jaggery, Nagina Wood Carting, Bakhira Brassware, Banda Shajar Stone Craft, Pratapgarh Amla have also received GI tag.