BAMCEF calls for Bharat Bandh on May 25

The All India Backward And Minority Communities Employees Federation (BAMCEF) has called for Bharat Bandh for one day which will be observed on May 25, Wednesday.

The federation is protesting against the centre for not conducting a caste-based census for the Other Backward Classes (OBC).

Besides, BAMCEF president, Waman Meshram said, “The Bharat Bandh movement of the National Backward Classes Front has the obvious support of the National Parivartan Morcha, Bharat Mukti Morcha, Bahujan Kranti Morcha and all its affiliated organisations.”

He said that ahead of Bharat Bandh, some forces are creating an atmosphere of divergence in the country and are distracting especially the OBCs so that they cannot join the movement.

However, apart from the demand for the caste-based census, the federation is also protesting against the use of EVMs during elections and the issue of reservations for the SC/ST/OBC in private sectors.

Meanwhile, alongwith BAMCEF, the bandh has also garnered support of the Bahujan Mukti Party, which has urged the people to make it successful.

Apart from these two, other demands include SC/ST/OBC reservations in the private sector, law guaranteeing MSP to farmers, non implementation of /CAA/NPR, protection against labour laws that were secretly made against workers during the Covid-19 lockdown and others.