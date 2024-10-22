Bajrang Punia takes charge as working president of Kisan Congress

Congress leader and former wrestler Bajrang Punia took over as the working president of the All India Kisan Congress (AIKC) on Tuesday.

Punia assumed the charge of working president of the Congress’ Kissan unit, in presence of its chairman Sukhpal Singh Khaira, MP Kumari Selja, Haryana MLA Vinesh Phogat, among others, at the party headquarters.

Extending his warm wishes to Punia, AIKC chairman Khaira said, “I believe with Punia taking over as the working president of the All India Kisan Congress, he would further strengthen the organisation.”

Advertisement

Heaping praise on the former wrestler, MP Selja said, “Punia needs no introduction. He will play a new role in the Congress party and raise the voice of the farmers of the country.”

Attacking the BJP-led government at the Centre, she said, “This government is indifferent towards the farmers. The government says one thing and does another.”

It may be mentioned that Punia joined the Congress on 6th September, prior to the Haryana Assembly polls.

The former wrestler then vowed that he will fight together against “injustice” and stand with the Congress in every struggle.

He also pledged to strengthen the Congress by working at the grassroot.