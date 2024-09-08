Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh continues to attack Congress, wrestlers

Despite the BJP high command’s request to exercise restraint while issuing statements about the wrestlers due to the upcoming Haryana assembly election, former BJP MP and ex-president of the Indian Wrestling Federation Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh continued his tirade against the wrestlers, who had now joined the Congress.

Speaking to the media at his residence in Vishnoharpur on Sunday, Singh again targeted international wrestlers. Countering Bajrang Punia’s statement that Singh has a bad mentality, he remarked that Punia himself has a bad mentality and has put his wife at stake.

Singh also raised questions about the agitation at Jantar Mantar, noting that while former Haryana CM Bhupendra Hooda and MP Deependra Hooda were leading the protest, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also joined them.

“Five thousand years ago, Draupadi was put at stake and the country has not forgiven that event even today. However, the country will not forgive those who have put our sisters and daughters at stake, like the Hooda family. They will remain the culprits of this incident,” he said.

While claiming his innocence of all charges made by the wrestlers against him, the former IWF president asserted that he was not present during the three incidents in which he is accused. “In one incident, I was in Serbia, and in the other two, I was in Lucknow on the day of the events. This is a matter for the court, but when everything comes out, they will not be able to answer,” he said.

Taking aim at Congress, he said, “Congress is sitting in my horoscope. Even when my house was demolished in 1974, there was a Congress government. When the first FIR was filed against me, there was a Congress government. Congress is sitting in my horoscope.” He did not comment on the Haryana elections but cornered Congress on many issues.

Meanwhile, sources in the BJP said that they have cautioned the former MP not to make any controversial statements at this moment due to the Haryana elections.