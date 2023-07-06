Bailable warrant issued against UP IAS officer

The Allahabad High Court has issued a bailable warrant against IAS officer Prashant Trivedi in a contempt of court case.

The bench has directed chief judicial magistrate, Lucknow to execute the warrant to ensure Trivedi’s appearance in the court on July 14.

A bench of Justice Vivek Chaudhary passed the order on the contempt petition moved by Dr Om Prakash Gupta.

In its order, the bench said that it had directed Trivedi, who is additional chief secretary, finance, on May 10, 2023, either to comply with the order of the court or appear before it to explain the reasons.

“Neither he is present in the court nor is any application filed on his behalf,” said the court.

The petitioner had stated that the HC on May 6, 2022, directed the state government to confer benefit of Special ACP Scheme to Ayurvedic and Unani medical officers at par with allopathic medical officers, without making any discrimination among them and further ordered the state to implement the government order of November 14, 2014, by which allopathic medical officers were being provided benefit of the said scheme, to medical officers of other streams also.