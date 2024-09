Welcoming the bail granted to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Supreme Court in the excise policy scam, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav called it a victory for the Constitution.

In a statement on social media on Friday, he said, “Only those who oppose the Constitution misuse the Constitution. The knock at the door of justice is always heard. The world has progressed on this tradition till now and will continue to progress further also.

