Baghel launches “Mukhyamantri Vriksh Sampada Yojana”

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday launched the state government’s ambitious scheme ‘Mukhyamantri Vriksh Sampada Yojana’, a mega scheme aimed at encouraging commercial plantation.

The chief minister had announced the implementation of this scheme with the objective to increase farmer’s income and to promote commercial plantation on their lands with their consent.

Farmers, willing landowners, government, semi-government, autonomous institutions, private educational institutions, private trusts, panchayats, and land contract holders can reap the benefits of the scheme. The state government has set a target to plant 15 crore trees on 36 thousand acres of land in 5 years.

Under the scheme, the state government will provide 100 per cent subsidy for tree plantation on up to 5 acres of land, and 50 per cent financial subsidy for tree plantation on more than 5 acres of land. The government will decide the minimum purchase price for the sale of earmarked species of trees.

The trees of all species planted in five years are likely to earn Rs 10,000 crore after they get matured. Farmers can earn between Rs 15,000 to Rs 50,000 per acre of land per annum. Moreover, the farmers will also earn extra income through carbon credit, a government communiqué informed.

Under the scheme, a total of 30 thousand acres of land of 19653 beneficiaries has been registered for tree-plantation. Interested landowners of all the categories will be eligible under this scheme.

Besides, government, semi-government, autonomous institutions, private educational institutions, trusts, non-governmental organisations, Panchayats, land contract holders, who are willing to plant trees on their land will be eligible as well.