In a first, DD Kisan to launch two AI anchors on Sunday

The state-run DD Kisan television channel is set to launch two artificial intelligence-based anchors — AI Krish and AI Bhoomi – on Sunday.

“Doordarshan is going to achieve another milestone as after nine years of immense success, DD Kisan is coming with a new look and style among the farmers of India on May 26, where the presentation of the channel is going to be in a new avatar,” an official release said.

“In this era of ‘Artificial Intelligence’ (AI), Doordarshan Kisan is going to become the first government TV channel of the country, where all eyes are going to be on an AI anchor,” it said.

The government said the news anchors, although computers, can work like humans. They can read news 24 hours and 365 days without stopping or getting tired, it said.

“The farmer viewers will be able to see these anchors in all the states of the country from Kashmir to Tamil Nadu and from Gujarat to Arunachal, these AI anchors will provide every necessary information about agricultural research happening in the country and global level, trends in agriculture mandis, changes in the weather or any other information of government schemes,” the release said.

These anchors can speak in 50 languages of the country and abroad.

DD Kisan is the only TV channel in the country, which has been established by the Government of India and dedicated to the farmers. This channel was established on May 26, 2015.

The objective of establishing DD Kisan Channel was to always keep the farmers informed about the changes in weather, global and local markets, so that farmers can make appropriate plans in advance and take right decisions on time.

DD Kisan is also working to bring forward the efforts of progressive farmers to all the people, with the aim of serving the agricultural and rural community in the country and working towards creating an environment of holistic development by educating them, the government said.

DD Kisan channel is strengthening the three-dimensional concept of agriculture which includes balanced farming, animal husbandry and plantation, it added.