Bad weather, low visibility force diversion of Delhi-bound flights

Over a dozen Delhi-bound flights scheduled to arrive at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the early hours of Saturday were delayed as they had to be diverted to other places in view of low visibility and bad weather conditions.

A news agency quoting an airport official said that around 20 flights were diverted to different airports including Jaipur, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Ahmedabad and Lucknow, due to the bad weather.

The flight diversions took place between 0700 and 1000 hours.

Issuing an advisory on platform ‘X,’ for the passengers, the Delhi Airport at around 8 am said, “Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information.”

Airlines like Vistara and SpiceJet also informed their passengers to keep an eye on the updated flight information Due to bad weather in Delhi this morning.

SpiceJet in its information to passengers on “X” said, “Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might be affected.”

Airlines Vistara taking to platform “X” informed passengers about diversion information of specific flights with the related information.

“Flight UK906 from Ahmedabad to Delhi (AMD-DEL) has been diverted to Ahmedabad (AMD) due to low visibility at Delhi airport and is expected to arrive in Ahmedabad (AMD) at 1000 hours. Please stay tuned for further updates.”

“Flight UK928 from Mumbai to Delhi (BOM-DEL) has been diverted to Jaipur (JAI) due to low visibility at Delhi airport and is expected to arrive in Jaipur (JAI) at 0945 hours. Please stay tuned for further updates,” the airline posted on “X” including information about other flights too.

Further asking them to check the updates on a link shared on their social media platform X’s page.

Meanwhile, shallow fog had enveloped several areas of Delhi in the morning, while minimum temperature settled at 12.3 degrees Celsius, and relative humidity pegged at 100 per cent.