Babulal Marandi, Champai Soren in BJP’s first list of 66 candidates for Jharkhand Assembly polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Saturday evening, announced its first list of 66 candidates for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections.

Voting for 81 seats of the Jharkhand Assembly will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20. The counting will be counted on November 23.

In its first list of 66 candidates, the saffron party has fielded Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi, who will be contesting from Dhanwar constituency.

Another prominent candidate of the BJP figuring in the first list is former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren from Saraikela (SC) seat.

Other key candidates fielded by the saffron party in the first list are Lobin Hembrom from Borio (ST), Sita Soren from Jamtara, Geeta Balmuchu from Chaibasa (ST), Geeta Koda from Jagannathpur (ST) and Meera Munda from Potka (ST).

The BJP will contest the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections along with NDA allies – All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), the party said on Friday.

The list of 66 candidates has been approved by BJP’s Central Election Committee (CEC).

Earlier, the BJP held its Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting on Tuesday evening to discuss the selection of the party’s candidates for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda, BJP’s Jharkhand election in-charge Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other CEC members attended the meeting held at the party headquarters here.