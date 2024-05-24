Azam Khan, family get bail in fake birth certificate cases

In a major relief to Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan and his family, the Allahabad High Court on Friday granted bail to him, his wife Tanzeem Fatima and son Abdullah Azam in two fake birth certificate cases.

The court also stayed the 7-year imprisonment given by a trial court in the case.

A single bench of Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh approved the bail of Khan, Tanzeem and Abdullah, and stayed the sentence of seven years.

The verdict was given on a criminal revision petition.

State Advocate General Ajay Kumar Mishra had argued on behalf of the state government. Additional Advocate General P C Srivastava and state counsels A K Sand and J K Upadhyay, also presented the state’s side, while senior advocate Imranullah Khan argued on behalf of the Azam family. Senior Supreme Court advocate Kapil Sibal also argued for the family.

Khan, his wife and son had been sentenced to seven years imprisonment each by the MP-MLA special court of Rampur in the fake birth certificate cases. This was challenged by filing the criminal revision petition.

According to officials, the second birth certificate of Abdullah was used for contesting assembly polls. But, his election was canceled by the High Court on the election petition. He did not get relief even from the Supreme Court.

His date of birth is recorded as January 1, 1993 in the educational certificate, and September 30, 1990 in the certificate issued from Municipal Corporation Lucknow.

A case was registered against all three.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh polls, Abdullah was elected as SP MLA from Swar assembly seat. His rival candidate Nawab Kazim Ali Khan alias Naved Mian as well as BJP leader Akash Saxena complained about contesting the election on a fake birth certificate as Abdullah was not qualified to contest the same.