‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ turning into mass movement: PM Modi

In the 91st edition of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that this time the programme is very special as India will complete 75 years of her independence.

The PM also said that ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is turning into a mass movement and people from all walks of life are participating in the campaign.

PM Modi also paid tribute to revolutionary Udham Singh on his 82nd death anniversary and all other freedom fighters who sacrificed themselves for the nation.

Later, Modi said that in July, a special initiative has been undertaken, named Azadi Ki Railgadi Aur Railway Station. The objective of this effort is to make people know the role of Indian Railways in the freedom struggle.

“There are many such railway stations in the country, which are associated with the history of the freedom movement,” he said urging people to visit some of these stations.

He added that 75 such railway stations have been identified spread over 24 states across the country which have been decorated very ornately.

“Many types of programs are also being organized in these. You should also take out time to visit one such historical station in your vicinity. You will get to know in detail about pages from the history of the freedom movement that you have not been aware of,” appealed the PM.

He added, “The Kakori Railway Station is known for the incident when Ram Prasad Bismil and other freedom fighters raided the British Train and showed them the Indian might. There are many such stories of railway stations and 75 such stations across 24 States that have been identified to create awareness about the Indian Freedom Struggle.”

He further said on this 75th Independence Day, all of us are going to witness the glorious and historic moment.

“God has blessed us with this great privilege. Think if we were born in the period of slavery. How intense that would have been?,” he added.

Talking about ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement, he said, “Under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, between August 13 to August 15, ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement, will be held. You should become a part of this movement and unfurl the national flag atop your home,” he said.

The Prime minister urged people to unfurl the National Flag atop your home between 13-15 August under the Har Ghar Tiranga Movement.

He also talked about programmes one of which was celebrated in Meghalaya and Karnataka.

“In Meghalaya people celebrated the contribution of Tirot Singh to the freedom struggle through a beautiful carnival. This is how Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is becoming a Jan Andolan.

In Karnataka, unique celebrations began with Amrita Bharati Kannada Rathi that paid homage to the freedom fighters of the region,” he said.

The initiative of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was launched by PM Modi on March 12, 2021, to celebrate and commemorate 75 glorious years of Independence in India.