Ayush set to go online bringing all services on one platform

The Ministry of Ayush multi-aspirational project namely ‘Ayush grid’ is going to be digitally upgraded very soon. Under the Ayush Grid project, Ayush sector will be digitalised to bring all the services on one platform. This will be technically supported by the Ministry of Electronics and Technology.

“A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Ministry of Ayush and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology for providing technical support for digitalisation of Ayush Sector under the Ayush Grid project for a period of 3 years.” an official from the Ministry of Ayush said, adding that this MoU is a continuation of the earlier MoU signed in the year 2019.

As per the earlier signed MoU, organisations under MeitY like NeGD supported for development of Ayush Sanjivani mobile application, monitoring dashboard, BISAG-N for development of Ayush GIS, Ayush education related modules, DIC for development of Ayush Information Hub, website of the Ministry, Ayusoft, C-DAC for imparting training to Ayush doctors. It is pertinent to mention that NeGD and BISAG-N provided valuable inputs in finalization of various technical documents like technical solution design & DPR of the Project.

A high-level advisory committee (HLAC) chaired by Secretary Ayush and co-chaired by Secretary MeitY was constituted to provide advisory inputs on the Ayush Grid project. A working group was also constituted under the chairmanship of Sh. J. Satyanarayana (Former Secretary MeitY & Chairman UIDAI) with other experts from NITI Aayog, NHA, MeitY etc. for giving expert inputs on right architecture, identify core building blocks, leveraging development under ABDM, understanding requirement of building public private ecosystem and various technical and strategy matters for Ayush Grid project. This helped the Ministry to shape the technical construct of the project.

What is ‘Ayush Grid’

The Ministry of Ayush has conceptualised the ‘Ayush Grid’ Project as part of the Digital India Programme, which leverages ‘Information and Technology’ to transform operational efficiency, improve service delivery and enhance quality of services. The Ayush Grid platform is envisaged to be the IT backbone allowing integration of all stakeholders and functions or services related to Ayush systems of health care.

From a user’s perspective, the Ayush Grid is the proposed Central IT platform offering multiple IT services for all systems of medicines under Ayush i.e. Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa Rigpa and Homeopathy across functional areas, namely, healthcare delivery, education, research, capacity building, drug licensing and standardization along with media outreach.