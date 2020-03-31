In the wake of coronavirus pandemic which has claimed 37,878 lives and infected 788,522 people world over, it is important to maintain a healthy lifestyle and the AYUSH Ministry presents some tips to attain the optimum health through Ayurveda.

While there is no medicine for COVID-19 as of now, it will be good to take preventive measures which boost our immunity in these times.

Ministry of AYUSH recommends the following self-care guidelines for preventive health measures and boosting immunity with special reference to respiratory health. These are supported by Ayurvedic literature and scientific publications.

Drink warm water throughout the day. Daily practice of Yogasana, Pranayama and meditation for at least 30 minutes as advised by Ministry of AYUSH. Spices like Haldi (Turmeric), Jeera (Cumin), Dhaniya (Coriander) and Lahsun (Garlic) are recommended in cooking.

Take Chyavanprash 10gm (1tsf) in the morning. Diabetics should take sugar free Chyavanprash. Drink herbal tea / decoction (Kadha) made from Tulsi (Basil), Dalchini (Cinnamon), Kalimirch (Black pepper), Shunthi (Dry Ginger) and Munakka (Raisin) – once or twice a day. Add jaggery (natural sugar) and / or fresh lemon juice to your taste, if needed. Golden Milk- Half tea spoon Haldi (turmeric) powder in 150 ml hot milk – once or twice a day

Nasal application – Apply sesame oil / coconut oil or Ghee in both the nostrils (PratimarshNasya) in morning and evening. Oil pulling therapy- Take 1 table spoon sesame or coconut oil in mouth. Do not drink, Swish in the mouth for 2 to 3 minutes and spit it off followed by warm water rinse. This can be done once or twice a day.

During dry cough / sore throat

Steam inhalation with fresh Pudina (Mint) leaves or Ajwain (Caraway seeds) can be practiced once in a day. Lavang (Clove) powder mixed with natural sugar / honey can be taken 2-3 times a day in case of cough or throat irritation. These measures generally treat normal dry cough and sore throat. However, it is best to consult doctors if these symptoms persist. The above measures can be followed to the extent possible as per an individual’s convenience.