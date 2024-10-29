Ayurdhan 2024: 3-day meet organized under Ayurswasthya Yojana

A three-day conference was organized on the theme “Ayurdhan 2024: International Conference on Harmonization of Ayurveda, Technology and Innovation for a Healthy Future” at the Patanjali University under the Ayurswasthya Yojana in collaboration with Patanjali Research Foundation and Patanjali University and by the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India.

The programme kicked-off with lighting of lamp and Dhanvantari Vandana.While addressing the conference, Swami Ramdev said that Ayurveda has the amazing ability to treat many chronic incurable diseases like asthma, arthritis, diabetes, cancer, which cannot be treated in the modern medical system.

Acharya Balkrishna said that our sages have led us towards Ayurveda technology for a healthy future by providing us a combination of various festivals. “In Indian medical texts, Lord Dhanvantari is considered the god of Ayurveda. During the Samudra Manthan, he had brought along with the Amrit Kalash a medicine book in which there is a description of the treatment of all types of diseases,” he added.

The Chief Guest at the conference was Vice Chancellor of Uttarakhand Ayurved University, Dehradun, Prof. (Dr.) Arun who stressed the need for modern technology and experienced researchers in quality research and upgradation of specialized works in Ayurveda and talked about creation of innovation.