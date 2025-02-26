Ayodhya witnesses surge of pilgrims on Mahashivratri

On the occasion of Mahashivaratri, a huge crowd thronged the Ram temple in this Uttar Pradesh district, putting the authorities on high alert.

A large number of devotees gathered to worship Lord Ram at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on the Mahaparva Shivaratri of Lord Bholeshankar. The Shiva temple at Kubera Tila was also decorated attractively where people paid obeisance.

All preparations in the pilgrimage area had already been made based on prior assessment with the administration, so there was no problem in crowd management.

Ram temple Trustee Dr Anil Mishra, senior officials of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, and Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the president of the Ram Mandir trust, worked round the clock in making arrangements for darshan.

The locals and people staying nearby also gathered at the Saryu River and Nageshwar Nath Temple for bathing.

A large number of devotees also offered prayers at all the major temples, including Hanuman Garhi, Kanak Bhawan, and Dasaratha Mahal.