Ayodhya: Museum to tell sacred stories of all major temples

As the construction of the grand temple goes on at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya in full swing in view of its scheduled opening on January 22 next year, the Uttar Pradesh Government headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also intensified efforts to build the Ram Temple Museum there.

A dream project of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Temple Museum will not only tell visitors about the sacred stories of all the major temples in India but will also introduce people to the basic concept of Sanatan Dharma, officials here on Wednesday said.

Furthermore, to be built under the supervision of the country’s famous architect Vrinda Sumaya, the Temple Museum will also display scientific aspects of temples’ architecture.

It is worth mentioning here that the construction of the Ram Temple is going on at a fast pace and on 22nd January, after five centuries, Lord Shri Ram will be seated in his new and grand temple.

Not only in the country but across the world, the faith of crores of Sanatanis is linked to the temple of Lord Shri Ram. It is believed that after the inauguration of Shri Ram Temple, there will be an unexpected increase in the number of devotees in Ayodhya.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the search for land for the temple museum to be built on approximately 50 acres on the banks of Saryu has intensified. This grand temple museum will be constructed under the supervision of the country’s famous architect Vrinda Sumaya.

Recently Sumaya and her team inspected the three sites identified at Jamthara on the Saryu coast and another site identified at Rampur Halwara. One of these identified sites will be selected for the construction of the Temple Museum.

Yogi government’s intention behind building this special museum, showcasing the greatness of Indian temples and their magnificent architecture, is to make the world, especially the youth, aware of the importance of Sanatan culture.

The Temple Museum will educate the youth about why a temple was built at a particular place and what was the philosophy behind its construction. It will also display the technologies used in the ancient India, as well as the worship methods and their importance for the people.

The temples as well as the ancient Indian educational institutions that developed there, including monasteries and pithams, will showcase the exquisite architectural styles of the temples.

The Temple Museum will be divided into 12 galleries. These galleries will mesmerise visitors with their effortless artistry, instilling a sense of pride and reverence among the spectators, while showcasing the scientific and philosophical aspects of the temples to people.

These include the concept of God in Sanatan Dharma, the philosophy behind the method of worship, the need for temples for worship, the architecture and craftsmanship of temples, the philosophy behind the rituals of temples, the social utility of temples beyond worship and basic elements of Indian temples.