Ayodhya gang rape victim shifted to hospital

After aborting 12 week old pregnancy, the 14 year old gang rape victim girl has been shifted to Ayodhya District women hospital from KGMU in Lucknow last night.

However, police has taken the blood samples of the accused SP leader Moeed Khan and his accomplice Raju Khan lodged in the district jail and has been sent for DNA matching with the fetus.

District women hospital sources here on Saturday said the condition of the girl is stable and out of danger. She has been kept under extensive security cover.

The victim girl had become pregnant after being a victim of gang rape in Bhadarsa of Purakalandar police station area. A 12 week old fetus was growing in her womb.

On July 29, after a case was registered against SP leader Moeed Khan and his servant Raju Khan, they were sent to jail.

The victim was admitted to the District Women’s Hospital on July 31. When the girl and her family agreed to abort the baby the Child Welfare Committee also gave its recommendation for abortion.

Sources said for this reason the girl was referred to KGMU Lucknow on August 5. After performing an abortion there and taking her DNA sample, her condition improved and she was admitted back to the District Women’s Hospital at around 8 pm on Friday evening.

Now the police is waiting for the DNA report.