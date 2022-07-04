Axis Bank robbed of Rs 70 lack cash, gold at gun point

Six armed youths robbed Axis Bank’s Chest at RIICO circle in Bhiwadi of Alwar district of around ₹ 70 lakh in cash and gold worth Rs 30 lakh on Monday. The miscreants, who came on bikes, held the entire staff the bank on gun point hostage, looted the bank and decamped with the booty.

The armed robbers with their faces covered by masks stormed the bank’s branch soon after it opened at around 9:30 am and looted hard cash and gold kept there under lockup against customers’ loan before making good their escape.

All this while, they kept the staff under bondage at gun point, Superintendent of Police (SP) Bhiwadi Shantanu Kumar told SNS when contacted.

The police have alerted border posts of Rajasthan and Haryana on their possible exit while monitoring video footage of the bank, the SP said.

An unarmed guard deputed at the bank branch couldn’t resist the entry of the intruders as they were wielding firearms.