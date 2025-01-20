Auto industry should drive economic growth with environmental sustainability: Bhupender Yadav

It is the dual responsibility of automotive industry to drive economic growth while simultaneously ensuring environmental sustainability, said the Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav while delivering the keynote address at the Special Ministerial Session of the 3rd International Conference on Sustainable Circularity, organised by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), here on Monday.

Themed ‘Nature Positive Recycling’, the conference brought together key stakeholders from the automotive industry on one platform to discuss sustainable development and circularity.

In his opening remarks, the Union minister commended SIAM for initiating discussions on circularity amidst the rapid growth of India’s automotive sector, now the third-largest market globally in passenger vehicle sales. He emphasised the importance of aligning this growth with environmental sustainability, drawing inspiration from nature’s efficient recycling systems. Emphasising on ‘Nature Positive Recycling’, the Minister stated that “Nobody recycles like Nature”.

He noted,“We can ever match the scale of production when it comes to Nature and yet there is zero waste. As we take pride in our manufacturing abilities, let us also take a humbling lesson from Mother Nature in managing waste”.

The Minister called upon the august gathering to make Nature their ideal when recycling strategies are planned.

Yadav highlighted the significance of transitioning to a circular economy, which he described as an imperative for India’s future. He outlined the three-fold benefits of circularity, that is, economic growth, environmental sustainability and social impact.

The Union minister lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for instilling a ‘Can-do’ spirit in the Government. He stated that under the PM’s leadership, India is not just talking about managing waste but about unlocking the value of waste and turning ‘Waste to Wealth’.

He detailed key government policies supporting sustainability in the automotive sector. They Included vehicle scrappage policy 2021, end-of-life vehicles rules, 2025 and promotion of electric vehicles.

Yadav emphasised the automotive sector’s role in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), and SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure). He also stressed the importance of renewable energy for EVs to reduce the environmental impact of battery charging.

The minister also called on SIAM and the automotive industry to lead the transition to a circular economy by incorporating recyclable designs, promoting sustainability in dealership operations, and enhancing consumer awareness. He also encouraged participation in initiatives like the ‘Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam’ campaign, underlining the importance of afforestation in combating air pollution.

On this occasion, he also unveiled the SIAM Strategy Paper, titled ‘Towards Circular Future in the Automobile Industry: Integrating EPR Regime in Waste Stream Regulation”. Other dignitaries on dais included Prashant K. Banerjee, ED, SIAM and Vikram Kasbekar, CTO, Hero Moto Corp.