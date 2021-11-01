Australia recognises Covaxin

Australia today said that it will accept Covaxin as a “recognised” vaccine for the purpose of establishing a traveller’s vaccination status.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) of the government of Australia, which regulates and authorises vaccines in the country, said in a statement: “In recent weeks, the TGA has obtained additional information demonstrating these vaccines provide protection and potentially reduce the likelihood that an incoming traveller would transmit Covid-19 infection to others while in Australia or become acutely unwell due to Covid-19. The supporting information has been provided to the TGA from the vaccine sponsor and/or the World Health Organisation.”

It added, “Importantly, recognition of Covaxin, and BBIBP-CorV, along with the previously announced recognition of Coronavac (manufactured by Sinovac, China) and Covishield (manufactured by AstraZeneca, India), means many citizens of China and India as well as other countries in our region where these vaccines have been widely deployed will now be considered fully vaccinated on entry to Australia. This will have significant impacts for the return of international students, and travel of skilled and unskilled workers to Australia.”

The approval by Australia comes when the Bharat Biotech-manufactured Covid-19 vaccine is seeking an approval from the WHO for Covaxin.