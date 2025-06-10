Attacked by sand mafia in Chhattisgarh, journalists allege deeper conspiracy

Journalists investigating illegal sand mining operations in the Gariaband district of Chhattisgarh were violently assaulted by suspected members of sand mafia on Monday. The attackers fired gunshots in the air, physically assaulted the reporters, and confiscated their cameras and identification documents before escaping.

The incident occurred near the Pitai Bandh sand ghat along the Pari River under the jurisdiction of Rajim police station.

A team of journalists, including Imran Memon, Thaneshwar Sahu, and Jitendra Sinha, visited the site to document illegal sand transportation after alerting district mining authorities. Instead of officials arriving to investigate, a group of seven to eight armed men appeared and launched a brutal attack on the hapless journalists.

The assailants struck Imran Memon on the head with an iron rod, leaving him bleeding, while others managed to flee and hide in nearby fields. A 14-second video of the assault, later circulated among administrative officials via WhatsApp, spurred authorities into action.

The journalists have raised concerns over possible collusion between mining officials and illegal operators. “The sand mafia attacked us. The administration must protect journalists,” one reporter is heard pleading in the video footage. The incident has sparked outrage among media personnel, who staged a protest at Sundarlal Sharma Chowk in Rajim, demanding immediate action.

PCC Chief Deepak Baij questioned why mining officials failed to respond to the journalists’ tipoff, suggesting possible complicity. Authorities have since registered an FIR, and two suspects have been arrested. Gariyaband SP Nikhil Rakhecha assured that further arrests would follow, while SDM Vishal Maharana and SDOP Nisha Sinha visited the protest site to address the journalists’ grievances.

Illegal sand mining remains rampant in this region, with over ten unauthorized sites reportedly operating under political patronage. These mines supply sand to neighboring districts, including Raipur, Durg, and Rajnandgaon, with mafia groups allegedly paying hefty bribes to influential people and authorities.

The journalists have put forth several demands, including the filing of attempted murder charges against the attackers, legal action against mining kingpins, the removal of Mining Officer Rohit Sahu, and the immediate shutdown of all illegal mining operations. While authorities have promised strict action, skepticism remains over whether concrete measures will be implemented to curb the entrenched sand mafia network.