Atitshi will hoist flag on I-Day in my place: Delhi CM Kejriwal writes to LG

Arvind Kejriwal has informed Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena through a letter that Delhi Minister Atishi shall hoist the national flag during the Independence Day celebrations in his place, the party sources said.

The Delhi chief minister is currently under detention in the Tihar Jail in connection with alleged corruption related to the (now scrapped) Delhi excise policy.

Every year, the Independence Day celebrations at the city’s Chhatrasal Stadium start with the chief minister hoisting the tricolour and addressing a gathering.

In 2014, it was the LG who led the Independence Day celebrations at Chhatrasal Stadium and took salute as Kejriwal had stepped down after 49 days of assuming power. This time around, the CM is under detention lodged in Tihar prisons.