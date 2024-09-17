Atishi to replace Arvind Kejriwal as new Delhi Chief Minister

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday picked Education Minister Atishi to succeed Arvind Kejriwal as the new Chief Minister of Delhi following Kejriwal’s announcement of resignation from the post.

The decision was taken during a Legislative Party meeting of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Her name was proposed by Kejriwal and she was unanimously elected as Delhi AAP’s Legislative Party Leader.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, senior AAP leader and Delhi minister Gopal Rai said that Atishi will carry out the responsibilities as the new CM untill elections.

“When he (Arvind Kejriwal) decided to resign, legislative party meeting was held today. In the meeting it was unanimously decided that until the next elections, that we want to be held in October-Novemver at the earliest, and people make Arvind Kejriwal the Delhi CM with a thumping majority, Atishi would carry out the responsibilities as the new CM…,” Rai said.

After a series of meetings over the past few days, AAP ministers and MLAs convened at the party office this morning to select the new Legislative Party Leader.

Atishi, a senior leader and key member of Kejriwal’s cabinet, emerged as the unanimous choice to lead Delhi’s government.

Atishi’s appointment comes amidst intense speculation about Kejriwal’s successor, with many names considered in the run-up to today’s announcement.

The name of Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Arvind Kejriwal was also being speculated but she reportedly refused to take over the reins.

Atishi is expected to take the oath of office later this week. Her appointment signals a new chapter in Delhi’s political landscape as she will be the first woman CM to lead the national capital after Sheila Dikshit.

Atishi, a prominent face in AAP, is said to be close to both Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia. She was the face of the Aam Aadmi Party in the absence of Kejriwal and Sisodia.

Kejriwal, who announced his decision to step down as Delhi CM on Sunday, will formally submit his resignation to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena at around 4:30 pm today, marking the end of his tenure as Delhi’s CM.