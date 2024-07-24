Atishi directs CS to fix responsibility for UPSC aspirant’s death

Taking note of the death of a UPSC aspirant due to electrocution, Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi directed the chief secretary to fix responsibility in the matter on Wednesday.

In a letter to the chief secretary, Atishi said a precious life had been lost due to the negligence of government officials.

In the letter, she spoke of an inquiry to be initiated in the said case and suggested the action to be taken against those who are responsible for it.

Advertisement

“A detailed report to be submitted on Friday, July 26,” the letter read.

The minister also solicited suggestions for policy measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future. She asked the chief secretary to make a proposal for compensation for the kin of the deceased based on the guidelines to be put up in the report.

Twenty-six-year-old Nilesh Rai died of electrocution near Patel Nagar metro station in West Delhi on Tuesday when accidentally touched an iron gate with electricity passing through it.

The incident evoked instant and sharp reactions from the Opposition and a ruling party member who demanded justice for the victim.