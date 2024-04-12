Atishi alleges conspiracy to impose president’s rule in Delhi

Delhi Minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi on Friday accused the ruling dispensation at the Centre of hatching a conspiracy to impose President’s rule in Delhi.

Addressing a press conference here, she alleged that Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest was a political conspiracy to topple his government. “We have learned from reliable sources that in the coming days, President’s Rule will be imposed on Delhi,” she added.

The AAP leader said the imposition of the President’s rule in the national capital would be illegal, unconstitutional, and against the mandate of the people of Delhi.

The AAP leader said the BJP wants to topple the popular government led by Kejriwal as it was not going to win the Lok Sabha elections in the national capital. The reason for the conspiracy is the work done by the Delhi government under the leadership of the AAP chief.

The BJP-led Central government is putting hurdles in the way of the AAP Government in the national capital to hinder its smooth functioning, she said, adding that for the last several days no officer has been posted in Delhi.

The posting of IAS officers is done by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Atishi claimed that for the last several months, no senior IAS officer has been posted in Delhi. As a result, many posts are lying vacant in various departments.

The AAP leader complained that the Delhi lieutenant governor has been repeatedly writing to the MHA against the Delhi government for the last week without any reason.”It is said (in the letters to the MHA) that the ministers do not come to the meeting despite being called by him to hold discussion. It’s the same LG who says in the court that he has nothing to do with it as it is a transferred subject,” Atishi pointed.

The Senior AAP leader also said on the pretext of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), the Delhi government officials have stopped attending meetings on important issues no matter how important the issues on the agenda are. “All these signs point to a huge conspiracy to topple the Delhi government, and to impose President’s rule in Delhi,” she added.

On the confidence motion, she said on February 17, the Kejriwal government proved its majority by conducting a floor test in the Delhi Assembly. As per the Constitution of India, the President’s rule cannot be imposed when a government has the confidence of the Assembly, she said.

Reacting to the AAP leader’s claim, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said that it was surprising to see the fear of the President’s Rule was haunting the ruling AAP which has 62 MLAs in the assembly.