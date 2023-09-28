Atiq’s brother Ashraf’s brother-in-law arrested from Delhi

Uttar Pradesh STF has nabbed Saddam, brother-in- law of deceased mafia Ashraf Ahmed, younger brother of Atiq in New Delhi on early Thursday morning.

The Bareilly Police had announced a reward of Rs one lakh on Abdul Sammad alias Saddam, who had gone missing after the gruesome killing of lawyer Umesh Pal in Prayagraj on February 24, 2022. Later Ashraf and Atiq were also killed by criminals in Prayagraj on April 15.

However, the wife of Atiq and Ashraf, along with a couple of other criminals in their gang, were still on the run.

Special DG Prashant Kumar in Lucknow, while confirming the arrest, said an STF team from Bareilly nabbed Saddam near City Mall in Malviya Nagar, New Delhi at around 2 AM.

On interrogation after being brought to Bareilly, the accused revealed that to avoid his arrest, he was changing places of residence in Delhi, Karnataka, and Mumbai. He was on his way to meet his girlfriend Anam when he was nabbed.

He was arrested under Section 147/384/506/201/120B/195A 34 of IPC and 82/13 Prevention of Corruption Act and 7 CLA Act.

Saddam used to help Ashraf by staying in a rented house in the Khushboo Enclave in Bareilly. When this came to light, a case was registered against many people including Ashraf, brother-in-law Saddam, and Lalla Gaddi in Bithri police station.

After the Umesh Pal murder case, another case was filed against Saddam by his landlord in Baradari police station. Saddam was absconding in both cases. One henchman of Saddam, Lalla Gaddi is already in jail.

Meanwhile, another accused Zafar, who came to light during the investigation in the illegal meeting case, was also arrested by Bareilly police from Prayagraj.