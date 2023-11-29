Atal Dulloo appointed J-K chief secretary

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday approved the appointment of IAS officer Atal Dulloo as the new chief secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, replacing Arun Mehta.

“Consequent upon superannuation of Arun Kumar Mehta, IAS (AGMUT:1988) on 30.11.2023 and on repatriation from Central Deputation, Atal Dulloo, IAS (AGMUT: 1988) is hereby appointed as Chief Secretary, Jammu & Kashmir w.e.f. 01.12.2023 or from the date of assumption of charge, whichever is later and until further orders,” an order of the ministry said.

Dulloo, a 1988-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory cadre, is currently working as secretary, Department of Border Management under the home ministry.

