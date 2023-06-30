“At this crucial juncture, I will not be resigning”: Manipur CM Biren Singh on speculations about his resignation

Scotching speculations relating to his resignation, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday said he will not resign from his post “at this crucial juncture”.

“At this crucial juncture, I wish to clarify that I will not be resigning from the post of Chief Minister,” the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

The Chief Minister has come under repeated attack from the opposition, particularly the Congress, over the law and order situation in the state. Manipur has witnessed ethnic violence for nearly two months. Congress and some groups in the state have demanded Biren Singh’s resignation.

Earlier today, hundreds of women gathered near the residence of the Manipur Chief Minister to display their support for him. The CM also came outside his residence in Imphal and waved to people.

There were reports that he would meet the state Governor, which led to speculation that he may resign from his post.

Ethnic violence erupted in the State on May 3 after clashes during a rally organised by the All Tribal Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for including Meiteis in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs). Thousands of people are in relief camps.

Internet services continue to be suspended in the state and a curfew is in force in some areas.

Home Minister Amit Shah had visited the state and announced several measures for the restoration of peace.