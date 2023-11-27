At Telangana rally, Rahul Gandhi interrupts Revanth Reddy to say ‘Bye Bye KCR’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seems to confident of his party fortunes in the south Indian state of Telangana ahead of November 30 assembly elections. This was evident from his recent poll rally where he mocked incumbent Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) as he interrupted Revanth Reddy and shouted “Bye Bye KCR”.

A video shared on social media from his Kamareddy rally shows Rahul Gandhi walking back to the podium where Reddy was saying bye to him and leaned on the mic to shout “bye bye KCR”. A loud cheer and laughter from the public followed.

Rahul Gandhi trolled KCR by coming on to the mic while Revanth Reddy was speaking. Advertisement Look at that confidence of Rahul’s face, unparalleled & peaked.pic.twitter.com/xqpLqfWa9k — Amock (@Politics_2022_) November 26, 2023

The Congress party is hoping to unseat KCR’s Bharat Rashtra Samithi, which is seeking a third consecutive term. KCR has been ruling Telangana since its formation in 2014.

The Congress party has put up a tough fight for KCR and claims to get majority in the 119-member Telangana Legislative Assembly elections.

Rahul Gandhi is leading Congress party’s compaign from the front and held several rallies on Sunday.

In one of the rally, he said, “Today, there is a fight between ‘dorala sarkar’ (feudal government) and ‘prajala sarkar’ (people’s government) in Telangana. Your chief minister is asking what the Congress has done. The question is not what the Congress has done, the question is what KCR has done.”

“Everyone in Telangana knows that Congress is going to win the elections. Congress is going to sweep the elections with a massive majority,” he added.