US ready to provide all assistance in fight against terrorism: Vance tells PM

US Vice President J D Vance on Wednesday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack. He expressed the readiness of his country to provide all assistance in the joint fight against terrorism

Vance, who is currently in India on a four-day visit, conveyed his deepest condolences on the loss of lives and reiterated that the US stands with the people of India in this difficult hour, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Modi thanked Vice President Vance and President Donald Trump for their messages of support and solidarity.

In a social media post on X, Mr Vance, ”Usha (wife) and I extend our condolences to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India. Over the past few days, we have been overcome with the beauty of this country and its people. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this horrific attack.”