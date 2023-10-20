At Dausa, Priyanka wonders if Modi would be Rajasthan CM if BJP wins

Giving a political boost to the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee’s ERCP (Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project) Yatra, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday rhetorically asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be the chief minister of Rajasthan, if voted to power in the upcoming assembly election.

“Whenever he comes to Rajasthan he says, vote in my name. Does he want to leave the post of prime minister and become the CM of Rajasthan? The PM does not see any face in his party nor does he have any trust in the party,” Priyanka said while addressing a mammoth rally at Kandoli in Dausa district.

“BJP ke neta khud ko mukhyamantri ghoshit kar rahe hain. kahin ka eent, kahin ka roda, modi jee ne kunaba toda. poori Bhajapa tooti hui hai, doosari taraph Congress ekjut hai. (Many BJP leaders are declaring themselves as chief minister. At some places it is a brick, at some places it is an obstacle, Modi ji broke the clan. The entire BJP is broken while the Congress is united,” she said.

Commenting on the PM’s offering at the Devnarayan temple during his visit and putting an envelope with some cash, Priyanka said, “After six months the envelope was opened. The temple administration and public wondered what would be in this envelope. When it was opened, they found just Rs 21.”

Turning her attention towards the women in the rally, Priyanka then said, “This is what is happening in the country. Big announcements are made by them, but all kinds of envelopes are being shown to you. They are always empty, nothing fulfilled in public interest.”

“Neither the BJP nor the PM has attention on you (public). Their aim is only to remain in power, extract money from the poor’s pocket and feed it to the big industrialists who are very close to them and their best friends,” she said.

On the BJP front and the PM’s objectives, she alleged, “There are two types of politics going on during elections – one on religion and caste. To play with your emotions. Secondly, to maintain one’s ego, greed, and ambition. They will not solve your problems, won’t give you relief, won’t do any good to you …. Won’t talk about the country’s development, won’t talk about the promises made to make ERCP a national project in Rajasthan.”

“Recently, the PM’s friend from Indonesia bought coal at low prices and sold it to power companies at double the price. Due to this the electricity bill is increasing, and the money is snatched from your pocket and paid to the industrialist friend. How come this is happening in the country? she said, reminding the public of the Adani coal import issue that her brother and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi raised a day ago at a news conference in Delhi.

Commenting on the Agniveer scheme of the NDA government hiring the youth for just four years in the armed forces, she alleged that there was the maximum unemployment in this period in the country in the last 45 years.

She then said inflation was rocketing, due to which women in villages are unable to buy essential commodities. Jobs in MNREGA have been reduced … the funds were not given to the states.

Hailing the Rajasthan government’s top ten flagship schemes, she said, “There are so many difficulties because of the policies of the central government, but the Gehlot government is trying to get you out of these difficulties. The state government had to set up inflation relief camps because the central government failed to control inflation. The Rajasthan government has made the life of the people in the state easy. If the BJP government comes, the old pension scheme will end. And what will happen to the cheap cylinders?”

She said if the people of Rajasthan want to continue to enjoy the normal and secured life provided by the Gehlot regime in the last five years, then they must break the tradition of alternating between the Congress and the BJP when it comes to voting them into power.