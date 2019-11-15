As the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir continues to be in the unprecedented lockdown, Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Thursday said the Assembly polls will begin soon in the region.

“Election will come. It is a Union territory with a legislature, it will not continue like this (LG’s rule),” he said while addressing a function of the police department. “The process for holding the election will come soon,” Mr Murmu said, speaking at the Attestation-cum-Passing out Parade of the 14th batch of Constables, held in the Talwara area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district.

Asking the police force to get ready for shouldering their responsibility, the Lt Governor said there will be an important role for the men in uniform (in the forthcoming election).

Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Speaker Nirmal Kumar Singh met the Lt Governor at the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

The statement by Murmu, who took over as the first Lt Governor of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir on October 31, might come as a relief to local political parties whose majority of leaders have been detained under house arrest.

Last month, under an unprecedented communication lockdown in the Valley the maiden Block Development Council (BDC) election took place in Jammu and Kashmir, with Congress, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) boycotting the first electoral exercise after the abrogation of Article 370.

BJP was the only mainstream party contesting the elections and won just 81 out of 280 blocks in the state. The polls to elect chairpersons of BDCs were held in 307 blocks in the state and 1,092 candidates were in the fray, of whom 27 were elected unopposed.

On August 5, the government revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s temporary special status and bifurcated the state into two Union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh