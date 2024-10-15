Assembly polls in Maharashtra in single phase, Jharkhand in two phases: EC

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced that the Assembly elections in Maharashtra will be held in a single phase on 20th November, while in Jharkhand in two phases with first phase on 13th November and the second one on 20th November.

The counting of votes in the two states will take place on 23rd November.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, while announcing the schedule for the Assembly polls in Maharashtra, said, “The election of Maharashtra will be held in a single phase. The date of issue notification would be 22nd October, last date of making nominations would be 29th October, scrutiny of nominations will take place on 30th October. The last date of withdrawal of nomination papers is on 4th November and the date of poll in Maharashtra would be 20th November. The counting of votes will take place on 23rd November.”

Referring to Jharkhand Assembly polls, the CEC said, “The Assembly polls in Jharkhand would be held in two phases. The date of poll of first phase (in 43 Assembly constituencies) would be on 13th November and second phase (in 38 seats) would be along with Maharhastra on 20th November. The counting will take place on 23rd November.”

The tenure of the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will end on 26th November, while that of the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly on 5th January next year.