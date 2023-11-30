Assembly polls: Exit Polls predict hung assembly for Mizoram

The exit polls unveiled a scenario of a hung assembly in Mizoram following the single-phase polling on November 7.

According to the Jan ki Baat exit polls, the ZPM is expected to secure 15 to 25 seats, with the MNF projected to claim 10 to 14 seats. The Congress is poised to follow with estimated 5 to 9 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party might secure 0 to 2 seats.

Conversely, the India TV-CNX exit polls suggest MNF could secure 14 to 18 seats, trailed closely by ZPM with 12 to 16 seats. The Congress and BJP are forecasted to secure 8 to 10 seats and 0 to 2 seats, respectively.

With 21 seats needed for a majority, the exit polls do not signal a clear victory for any one of the parties in the state. Despite Chief Minister Zoramthanga’s assertion that there won’t be a hung assembly and the MNF would “sweep” the polls, the outcome remains uncertain. The results for the 40-member Mizoram Assembly are scheduled for declaration on December 3, alongside four other states.

During the polling, female voter turnout stood at 81.25 per cent, slightly higher than the 80.04 per cent recorded for male voters, culminating in an overall turnout of 80.66 per cent among the 8.52 lakh eligible voters in the state.

The electoral contest witnessed the Mizo National Front (MNF) under Chief Minister Zoramthanga confronting a formidable challenge from a six-party alliance of the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) and the Congress in a bid to retain power.