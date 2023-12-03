Assembly election results 2023 live updates: BJP ahead in MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh; Congress in Telangana

Assembly election results 2023 live updates: The counting of votes for the assembly elections in four states – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana – will take place today. The Election Commission has made all the necessary arrangements and set up district-wise counting centers across the states. Elections in these states were held last month. According to early trends, the BJP is leading in both Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan while Congress is ahead in Telangana and Chhattisgarh. Early trends appear to be in line with the exit polls and the BJP is heading toward a landslide victory in Madhya Pradesh and leading comfortably in Rajasthan.

