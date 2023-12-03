Assembly election results 2023: BJP heading towards victory in Raj, MP; Congress ahead in Telangana

Assembly election results 2023: The BJP is heading towards victory in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. According to early trends, the saffron party was leading in both states while Congress was ahead in Telangana. The BJP was also ahead in Chhattisgarh as counting of votes

Counting of the votes began in Rajasthan at 0800 hours along with Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana on Sunday morning amid tight security arrangements.

According to the official trends of the Election Commission of India (ECI) at 1104 am, in Rajasthan, the BJP was leading on 100 seats and Congress on 78, BSP was leading on 3 seats and Bharat Adivasi Party – BHRTADVSIP candidates were ahead on 3 seats.

In Madhya Pradesh, BJP was ahead in 150 while Congress was in 69. Meanwhile, in Telangana, Congress was leading on 58 while Bharat Rashtra Samithi – BHRS was leading on 33. The BJP was leading in 7 seats.

In Chhattisgarh, the BJP was leading on 43 seats while Congress was leading on 39 seats.

BJP spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill has expressed confidence in the party’s electoral prospects, declaring an imminent victory in the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh.

“BJP will win 3-0 in this Assembly elections. The party’s ‘vijay rath’ will come to Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh.” The spokesperson exuded optimism, painting a picture of triumph for the BJP in these crucial battlegrounds.

The counting of votes for the 119-member Telangana Assembly, 199 seats in the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly, 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly, and 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly began at 8 am on Sunday.

Polling for Chhattisgarh took place in two phases on November 7 and 17, while Madhya Pradesh voted on November 17, Rajasthan on November 25, and Telangana on November 30.