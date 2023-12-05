‘May they be happy with…’: Modi cautions people over Opposition’s ‘divisive agenda’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday cautioned people against the “divisive agenda” of the Opposition parties and asked to be prepared for “more meltdowns” ahead. Reacting to a news video that highlighted the apparent excuses being given on the results of assembly elections in three states and the backlash of Hindi heartland on social media.

“May they be happy with their arrogance, lies, pessimism and ignorance. But.. Beware of their divisive agenda. An old habit of 70 years can’t go away so easily. Also, such is the wisdom of the people that they have to be prepared for many more meltdowns ahead,” Prime Minister Modi wrote on Twitter.

The BJP wrested Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh from the Congress, and retained Madhya Pradesh even after 18 years of rule, moving towards a two-third majority in the 230-member State Assembly.

As Modi’s charisma worked across States, the Congress dream of being an alternative to the BJP at the national level received a big blow in Sunday’s results of Assembly polls in four major States.

The BJP and the Congress won 115 and 69 seats in Rajasthan and 166 and 63 seats in Madhya Pradesh, respectively.

The Chhattisgarh score was 54 BJP and 36 Congress in the 90-member Assembly.

In Rajasthan, 199 of the 200 seats went to the polls as one candidate died. The BJP’s victories in the three States were decisive.

The Congress had the consolation of dislodging K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which was in power for two terms in Telangana and suffered from anti-incumbency and over-confidence. The Congress won 63 seats and the BRS 40, while the BJP got nine and the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM six, in the 119-member State Assembly.