‘Idea of ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas’ has won today’: PM Modi to BJP workers in victory speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday termed the BJP’s landslide victory in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh assembly elections as “historic”, adding that some people were even saying that today’s hattrick has guaranteed the hattrick of 2024. He also asserted that the mandate was a big lesson for Congress and its allies.

The Prime Minister also called upon every youth of the country to be an ambassador of the ‘Viksit Bharat’. “For Viksit Bharat development, no citizens must be left behind,” the Prime Minister said while addressing BJP workers at the party’s headquarters after massive victories in the Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh assembly elections.

Attacking Opposition parties, who are in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc, Modi said these election results are also a big lesson for Congress and its ‘ghamandiya’ (arrogant) alliance.

“These election results are also a big lesson for Congress and its ‘ghamandiya gathbandhan’. The lesson is that the country’s trust cannot be won just by a few family members coming together on the stage. The spirit of national service that should be there to win the hearts of the people of the country is not there in the ‘ghamandiya gathbandhan’,” he said.

Modi further said that the mandate has also proved that there is zero tolerance against corruption, appeasement, and dynastic politics.

“The country thinks that if anyone is effective in eliminating these three evils, it is BJP only. The campaign against corruption launched by the BJP’s central government in the country is getting huge public support.

“The people of the country today gave a clear message to those who do not feel the slightest shame in standing with the corrupt. Those people who are working day and night to defame the investigating agencies which have come down hard on corruption should understand that this election result is also public support for the fight against corruption,” Modi said.

“In this election, there were efforts to divide the country based on castes. I kept saying that for me, four castes are important – Nari Shakti, Yuva Shakti, Kisaan aur Gareeb Parivaar,” he added.

The Prime Minister hailed the victory as historic! “The feeling of ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas’ has won. The voice of ‘Viksit Bharat’ has won. The resolution of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ has won,” he said.

“Today, it’s the voice of the poor, the farmers, and the marginalized that says, ‘I’ve won!’ This victory is personal for them. This victory belongs to each and every person who wants to see ‘Viksit Bharat’ in 2024,” the Prime Minister said.

BJP chief JP Nadda also addressed the BJP workers and said the BJP has achieved a grand victory under the leadership ofthe Prime Minister in the assembly elections.

“Whenever BJP contests any election, be it a state election or a national election, PM Narendra Modi has always taken the leadership and accepted the challenge. He has always led the campaign from the front, ” Nadda said.

Earlier, Modi reached the BJP headquarters in Delhi after the party’s dominant victory in the Assembly elections of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan.

As Modi arrived at the BJP headquarters, party supporters showered flower petals on him. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were also present on the occasion. BJP party workers had gathered for a mega celebration to mark the favourable election results.