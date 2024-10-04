Assamese gains classical language status in historic move

In a landmark decision, the Centre has officially recognised Assamese as a classical language, underscoring India’s rich linguistic diversity.

Along with Assamese, Bengali, Marathi, Pali and Prakrit have also been accorded the prestigious classical language status, following approval by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet.

Prime Minister Modi expressed his deep satisfaction on social media, noting that Assamese culture has flourished for centuries, contributing to a vibrant literary heritage.

He extended his congratulations to all involved, expressing hope that this recognition will further elevate the language’s prominence.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called it “one of the happiest days of my life,” acknowledging the historical significance of the decision.

In a celebratory tweet, Sarma highlighted that the recognition reflects Assam’s enduring civilisational roots. He remarked, “This will strengthen efforts to preserve our beloved mother tongue, which not only unites our society but also connects us to the ancient wisdom of Assam’s saints, philosophers, and writers.”

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the recognition, emphasising Prime Minister Modi’s commitment to promoting Indian languages.

With this, Assamese, Bengali, Marathi, Pali, and Prakrit join the ranks of Tamil, Sanskrit, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Odia, which have long held the classical status.

The newly granted classification is expected to open avenues for academic research, cultural preservation, and language study.

Chief Minister Sarma expressed heartfelt gratitude to PM Modi for his “relentless efforts to safeguard Bharat’s heritage,” viewing the recognition as more than symbolic but a step towards securing the future of Assam’s rich linguistic and cultural legacy.