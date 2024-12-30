Assam STF arrests prime accused in a crackdown on jihadi network

The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police apprehended Gazi Rahman, a 35-year-old resident of Bhodeyaguri in the Kokrajhar district reportedly linked to jihadi outfits Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) on Monday. He was arrested as part of the ongoing statewide operation,

The operation, spearheaded by the STF in collaboration with the Kokrajhar Police, targets anti-national activities and terror networks n the region.

“The STF successfully apprehended the absconding accused with local police assistance. Legal procedures are underway, and investigations are continuing,” said Partha Sarathi Mahanta, Inspector General of Police (STF).

The arrest is part of a larger crackdown that has seen multiple individuals linked to jihadi networks detained in recent days.

On December 27, Shahinur Islam (36) was arrested in Dhubri district during a raid in Bandhabpara, Bilasipara. Officials seized materials, including Urdu-language books, identification documents, and electronic devices, indicating connections to extremist activities.

Earlier, on December 24, the STF thwarted a potential terror attack during a raid in Kokrajhar’s Namapara area. Two suspects, Abdul Zaher Sheikh and Sabbir Mirdha, were arrested with a cache of weapons and explosives, including handmade rifles resembling AK-47s, live ammunition, and materials for making improvised explosive device IEDs).

Operation Praghat has led to the arrest of 12 individuals across Assam, West Bengal, and Kerala.

Assam has witnessed increasing concerns over the spread of jihadi ideologies, particularly from groups like AQIS and ABT, which have been attempting to establish footholds in the region.

These organizations exploit porous borders with Bangladesh and other neighbouring countries to infiltrate and radicalise local populations.

The state’s proximity to international borders and its ethnic diversity make it a vulnerable hotspot for extremist activities.