Assam police seizes Rs 9 crore worth Yaba tablets in major drug bust

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, Assam police have apprehended a man in possession of a substantial haul of suspected Yaba tablets in Cachar district worth Rs 9 crore.

The operation, conducted on Sunday by a team from the Dholai Police Station, resulted in the interception of a consignment containing 30,000 Yaba tablets in the Katakhal area.

According to a police official, the estimated market value of the seized narcotics is around Rs 9 crore.

The arrested individual has been identified as Abdul Alim, a resident of Saptagram. Authorities discovered the contraband hidden in his scooter, which was being used to transport the illegal drugs.

The narcotics were reportedly being smuggled from Aizawl, Mizoram, highlighting the cross-border dimensions of the drug trafficking network.

Police are now intensifying their investigation to uncover more details and possible connections to a larger drug trafficking syndicate.