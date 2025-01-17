Assam-Meghalaya CMs to resume border dispute talks after district council elections

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has said that the border dispute with Assam will be discussed after the district council elections in the state are over.

Sangma said he will meet Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma after the district council elections to address the unresolved interstate border disputes in six areas.

The meeting, which has been delayed for over two years, is expected to focus on reviving the second phase of negotiations that stalled due to Assam’s reported lack of interest.

The Assam-Meghalaya border dispute, a contentious issue for decades, has strained relations between the neighboring states. The dispute involves 12 areas of contention, with significant progress made in the first phase of discussions that began in 2021.

Both states had formed regional committees to recommend solutions, but talks stalled after resolving six areas in the first phase.

Sangma expressed optimism about the upcoming discussions, stating that the groundwork laid during earlier negotiations provides a foundation for progress.

“I recently had an informal discussion with CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, and he has requested proposed dates for the meeting after the elections,” Sangma said.

The delay in resuming talks has raised concerns about the political will to resolve the border issue.

The resolution of the Assam-Meghalaya border disputes would mark a significant achievement for both states, potentially setting a precedent for resolving similar issues in other parts of India’s Northeast.

With district council elections nearing completion, the political climate is ripe for renewed efforts to resolve these long-standing issues.

The talks are expected to take place in early 2025, setting the stage for what could be a landmark moment in Northeast India’s interstate relations.