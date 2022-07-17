Assam govt to provide textbook grants to over 1.1 lakh students

The Assam government has started providing textbook grants to more than 1.1 lakh flood-affected students and Rs 10.15 crore has been earmarked for the purpose, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced.

Sarma on Saturday tweeted: “In our humble effort to provide relief to students affected during recent floods in the state, we have provided an assistance of Rs 1,000 each to more than one lakh student beneficiaries, from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. It’s our sincere commitment to stand by the students during this tough time.”

Assam witnessed two waves of floods between April 6 to June 15 which affected 90 lakh people in 34 districts and killed 195 men, women and children.

Due to the flood and landslides in different districts, 37 people are still missing. More than 2.4 lakh hectare of crop land was also damaged.

While talking to the media, the Chief Minister said that more than 7.42 lakh people were sheltered in relief camps and relief materials were provided to them.

In southern Assam and hilly districts, the Indian Air Force (IAF) made 77 sorties and relief material were air dropped among the marooned people.

More than one lakh flood-hit people were evacuated by the IAF, Army, Disaster Management forces and volunteers.

Sarma added that more than 1.89 lakh families were provided with assistance of Rs 3,800 and Rs 76 crore was spent for this purpose.

“Many people and organisations have contributed to the Chief Ministers’ Relief Fund. Those who lost their lives are provided with a financial compensation of Rs 4 lakh. There are nearly 25,670 houses which are fully damaged and more than 2.78 lakh houses partially damaged. We would also extend support to those whose houses were completely washed away,” the Chief Minister said.

Sarma added that Rs 1,000 crore would be spent on restoration of bridges, embankment, schools and other infrastructure.

“Centre is providing 90 per cent financial support and the state is spending 10 per cent. Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a recent meeting has assured that the Centre would pay and asked the state government not to worry about it,” he said.

The Chief Minister added that Assam floods are termed as “severe calamity” and accordingly money is pumped in.

“Some organisations and individuals are emotionally demanding that Assam’s flood must be declared as a national problem. However, such a declaration would not fetch us the required fund. It is the only declaration under the National Disaster Management Act that requisite funds will come to Assam,” he said.