Assam govt cracks down on encroachment of Satra lands: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that his government has taken decisive action to halt the decades-long encroachment on the lands of Satras—monastic institutions that are central to Assamese culture and the legacy of 16th-century saint-reformer Srimanta Sankaradeva.

“The soul of Assam lives in our Satras—the flagbearers and protectors of our tradition. Over decades, they have been subjected to unchecked encroachment but THIS STOPS NOW. Our Government has taken decisive steps to defend their sanctity,” the chief minister posted on X.

Advertisement

The statement comes amid growing concern over the scale of encroachment, with a government-appointed commission revealing that over 1,898 hectares of land belonging to 303 Satras in 11 districts have been illegally occupied.

Advertisement

According to the report, areas like Barpeta, Nagaon, and Dhubri have reported encroachments. In Barpeta alone, over 2,000 bighas are under unauthorised occupation, according to the report.

In response, the state government has initiated eviction drives and launched protective zoning measures under Mission Basundhara 3.0, which includes legal land patta distribution to Satras and other institutions to formalise ownership.

The move is seen as part of a broader effort to protect religious and cultural landmarks amid growing tensions over land rights and alleged infiltration.

Several Satras in Nagaon and Morigaon districts have also joined forces to demand swift recovery of encroached land, claiming that continued inaction would endanger the cultural identity of Assam.