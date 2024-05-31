Assam floods worsen: 6 dead, nearly 2 lakh affected as rivers surge above danger mark

The flood situation in Assam worsened as the surging waters of the mighty Brahmaputra and other major rivers engulfed new areas, resulting in 6 fatalities and affecting over 1.98 lakh people across 10 districts of the state.

The incessant rains have exacerbated the problem, with all major rivers in the state flowing well above the danger mark.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, a total of 1,98,856 people are affected in the districts of Nagaon, Karimganj, Hailakandi, West Karbi Anglong, Cachar, Hojai, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong, and Dima Hasao.

Advertisement

Cachar is the worst-affected district, with 1,02,246 people impacted by the surging waters of the Barak river, followed by 36,959 in Karimganj, 22,058 in Hojai, and 14,308 in Hailakandi, among others.

A total crop area of 3,238.8 hectares has been washed away, while 2,34,535 animals have been impacted.

Rivers Brahmaputra and Barak, along with their tributaries, are flowing above the danger mark at several locations in the affected districts, the report stated.

A total of 35,640 people have taken shelter in 110 relief camps, with the highest number of 19,646 in Hojai, followed by 12,110 in Cachar, 2,060 in Hailakandi, and 1,613 in Karimganj.

In Silchar, which experienced devastating floods in 2022, several areas have been affected by waterlogging, disrupting movement of people and traffic.

In the severely-affected Dima Hasao district, normal life has been disrupted due to relentless rain, crippling road connectivity throughout the district, officials said.

The Haflong-Silchar road has been completely cut off after a section was washed away near Harangajao, while the Haflong-Harangajao route is blocked by multiple landslides, they added.

The District Disaster Management Authority and Dima Hasao Police have issued an advisory against night travel, except on the Umrongso-Lanka route.

Train services, cancelled or short-terminated due to landslides along the Haflong-Badarpur rail route, have yet to be restored, officials said.

Meanwhile, the IMD has warned of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in several districts of the state.

Ferry services in the state remained suspended for the third consecutive day, while all schools and educational institutions were closed in the affected districts.