Assam floods: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi criticises govt’s response

Amid the widespread flooding in Assam, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has criticised both the state and central governments for their handling of the crisis.

Representing the Jorhat constituency, Gogoi emphasised the urgent need for a long-term solution to the recurring flood problem in the state.

Gogoi highlighted the insufficient actions taken over the past eight years by the BJP government at both state and central levels, referring to them as the “double-engine” government.

“Flood and erosion response need a lasting solution and massive financial investment to address the problem,” he stated.

He noted that despite the frequent natural disasters affecting Assam, efforts to mitigate these issues have been minimal.

Additionally, Gogoi accused the Central Water Commission of neglecting Assam’s plight, saying, “The Central Water Commission has ignored Assam for a long time.”

He urged the Union Jal Shakti Minister to visit Assam during these challenging times to witness firsthand the devastation caused by the floods and take immediate action.

The criticism from Gogoi comes as the flood situation in Assam showed slight improvement, with the number of affected people in 27 districts decreasing to around 18.80 lakh as compared to almost 22.75 lakh on Sunday, according to officials. Despite this, the toll from this year’s flood, landslide, and storm rose to 85, with six more deaths reported on Monday.